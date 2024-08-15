Friends,
On Tuesday, I noted that food prices remain high because there’s little to no competition across the entire food supply chain, which has allowed big corporations to engage in a price gouging free-for-all.
Four companies control most food industries, allowing them to coordinate prices instead of compete on the basis of lower prices. I offered this graph to illustrate the problem:
I urged that Harris announce that as president she’ll bust up food monopolies.
Well, I have it on good authority that on Friday she’ll announce a plan to prevent corporations in the food and grocery industries from unfairly jacking up prices on consumers.
She’ll call for the first-ever federal ban on corporate price-gouging in these industries.
Go Kamala!
Good job, Professor, for spreading the truth far and wide!
In Oregon if you shop at Kroger or Safeway you will pay up to twice as much as you pay at WinCo, employee owned chain. They don’t need the big advertising dollars. Word of mouth fills the store.