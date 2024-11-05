Friends,
DON’T PANIC! Tonight will be tense, but Heather Lofthouse and I will be live for part of it with an Election Night Coffee Klatch, designed to soothe your nerves and keep up your spirits.
Please join us right here for real-time election updates, context, and commentary. Tonight at 9 p.m. PT/10 MT/11 CT/12 a.m. ET.
I'm not a religious man, but if I were I would be up all night praying. And NOT for the religious Right's favourite serial adulterer.
I'm also a Brit, which some may feel means it's not my business. But as J K Rowling said in response to just such a comment, the question of who gets their hands on the nuclear codes is EVERYONE's business!
Thank you.
I hereby nominate Liz Cheney to replace Merrick Garland as Attorney General.