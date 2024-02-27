Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk vs. American workers
The biggest robber barons of this Second Gilded Age are trying to end the freedom of workers to unionize
Friends,
I never believed Jeff Bezos, the second-richest person in America (worth an estimated $114 billion), and Elon Musk, the richest (at $180 billion), would brazenly use their wealth and power to try to eliminate labor unions and thereby suppress the wages of American workers even further.
In my naivete, I assumed they wouldn’t reveal themselves as n…