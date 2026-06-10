Robert Reich

Robert Reich

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Mary Ann Dimand's avatar
Mary Ann Dimand
3h

And of course Elon Musk and other heavily-online racists have fomented a riot with racist house-burning in Belfast.

They ready to set the world afire, and not for warmth.

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Mark G Buell's avatar
Mark G Buell
2h

And this is even more terrifying than what has already come to pass. I never thought I would be looking a dystopian future in the mouth.

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