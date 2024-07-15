Friends,

J.D. Vance — Trump’s choice for vice president — said in a social media post on Saturday that the attempted assassination of Trump was “not some isolated incident” and suggested Biden’s campaign was to blame.

“The central premise of the Biden campaign is that President Donald Trump is an authoritarian fascist who must be stopped at all costs. That rhetoric led directly to President Trump’s attempted assassination.”

Presumably, Trump picked Vance for his vice president because Vance has publicly said he’d do what Mike Pence refused to do — overturn democracy to place America under MAGA control. Here’s what Vance said in response to George Stephanopoulos’s question “Had you been vice president on January 6th, would you have certified the election results?”

“If I had been vice president, I would have told the states, like Pennsylvania, Georgia, and so many others that we needed to have multiple slates of electors and I think the U.S. Congress should have fought over it from there.”

In 2020, Vance alleged that the 2020 election was stolen and that Biden’s immigration policy meant “more Democrat voters pouring into this country.”

In 2022, he suggested that Democrats were attempting to “transform the electorate” amid an immigrant “invasion.” Echoing the so-called “great replacement theory,” Vance told voters, “You’re talking about a shift in the democratic makeup of this country that would mean we never win, meaning Republicans would never win a national election in this country ever again.”

On the basis of these views alone, Vance is not qualified to hold any office in the United States government.

What do you think?

