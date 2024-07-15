Friends,
J.D. Vance — Trump’s choice for vice president — said in a social media post on Saturday that the attempted assassination of Trump was “not some isolated incident” and suggested Biden’s campaign was to blame.
“The central premise of the Biden campaign is that President Donald Trump is an authoritarian fascist who must be stopped at all costs. That rhetoric led directly to President Trump’s attempted assassination.”
Presumably, Trump picked Vance for his vice president because Vance has publicly said he’d do what Mike Pence refused to do — overturn democracy to place America under MAGA control. Here’s what Vance said in response to George Stephanopoulos’s question “Had you been vice president on January 6th, would you have certified the election results?”
“If I had been vice president, I would have told the states, like Pennsylvania, Georgia, and so many others that we needed to have multiple slates of electors and I think the U.S. Congress should have fought over it from there.”
In 2020, Vance alleged that the 2020 election was stolen and that Biden’s immigration policy meant “more Democrat voters pouring into this country.”
In 2022, he suggested that Democrats were attempting to “transform the electorate” amid an immigrant “invasion.” Echoing the so-called “great replacement theory,” Vance told voters, “You’re talking about a shift in the democratic makeup of this country that would mean we never win, meaning Republicans would never win a national election in this country ever again.”
On the basis of these views alone, Vance is not qualified to hold any office in the United States government.
What do you think?
Trump isn’t qualified either.
The “right” is attempting to instigate a physical civil war.
If you pay attention you’ll understand that Trump is a student of history. He recycles and reuses things from the past making them his own.
The more I reflect on this “assassination attempt” the more I believe it had to have been a staged occurrence.
Having worked at West Point for over 30 years and enduring many secret service protocols prior to presidential and dignitary visits, there is absolutely no way a 20 year old defeated a secret service perimeter on his own. He had to have had assistance.
After Reagan was shot his pole numbers increased. Donald Trump, visiting the battleground state of Pennsylvania, needed to boost his ratings and get an additional edge for the Primary election. It is not at all unlikely that he and his team sanctioned a performance.
Consider also:
From the New York Times -
…on Bannon’s podcast, the president of the conservative Heritage Foundation said the country was “in the process of the second American Revolution, which will remain bloodless if the left allows it to be” — comments that alarmed Democrats and frustrated some Republicans who worried such rhetoric would scare voters.
A rally attendee claims to have seen Crooks on the roof before the shooting and tried to get the Secret Service’s attention to inform them. BUT the Secret Service didn’t see Crooks?
And, let’s not forget, the Secret Service was complicit in January 6th by deleted and wiping computers and cell phones prior to an investigation.
And now, Trump can go further than saying he is being prosecuted for you and that he is your retribution. He can now say that he took a bullet for YOU!
Too many things just don’t make sense.
The U. S. Attorney General’s office, not the secret service or FBI, needs to locate and examine the computer(s) and cell phone(s) of Thomas Crooks to see who his contacts were. There’s something there.