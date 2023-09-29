The House Republican wrecking-ballers are about to shutter the U.S. government
I’ve been directly involved in two government shutdowns, and this is much worse
Friends,
The U.S. is on the cusp of a government shutdown for no reason except that some two dozen House Republicans — under the bonkers influence of Donald Trump — want to create chaos.
All past shutdowns have pitted the party in control of the House against the president. But the one we’re now facing pits two parts of the House Republican caucus agains…