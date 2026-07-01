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Mary Virginia Hughes's avatar
Mary Virginia Hughes
2hEdited

I'm 82 and this is what I've been looking for for decades. I'm no activist and while I know I'm old, I'm as excited about this as I've ever been about what's happening now with these young, energetic people who are refusing to go for the same old bs decade after decade that unfortunately the stodgy part of the Democratic Party forgot as soon as they were elected and just paid lip service to all that was disappearing through Republican channels in a torrent about now. Very exciting and every single thing they're running on is something for the average American voter. Socialism is a word the Republicans have always tried to dirty up, just like woke and affordability and anything else that would help most Americans, even the ones who can't wait to vote for the criminal and his criminal buddies. They're all energetic, bright and ready to go, something we've been asking for for years and years. Bravo, Socialism. I don't care what you call it, it's what we want and certainly a positive shake up that we need before we get to the last gasp of democracy.

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Mary Ann Dimand's avatar
Mary Ann Dimand
2h

Also in Colorado, happily the active and resourceful current attorney general Phil Weiser has won the Dem gubernatorial nomination, defeating current US senator Michael Bennet, whose 2020 run for Dem presidential nomination had the theme "Shucks, I'm genial and bipartisan."

Sadly, the Dem senatorial nomination went to incumbent John Hickenlooper over dynamic and policy-oriented Senadora Julie Gonzales. Hickenlooper also hoped for 2020 Dem presidential nomination with the campaign theme "Shicks, I'm genial and bipartisan."

I wish that more in a currently fossilized Dem leadership would recognize that voters have no reason to call their Orderly Professional Progression Through the Ranks, but need government structures to support and facilitate civil rights, human lives, and sustainability.

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