Robert Reich

Robert Reich

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Ian's avatar
Ian
35mEdited

What a wonderful piece on a man who, among other things, reminds us that one's size does not determine whether they can become a titan. I'm just glad you've decided to use your powers for good!

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ISOequanimity
25m

You’re a giant in all the ways that count, Professor Reich. So grateful for your contributions.

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