Robert Reich

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Johan's avatar
Johan
2hEdited

You named the mechanism most commentators miss, and named it exactly, the asymmetry is the whole game.

You locate Trump’s power in his willingness to break norms. The first-mover advantage only pays out if the community declines to punish, the thief’s edge vanishes the moment doors get locked. But, the variable isn’t Trump’s amorality; it’s everyone else’s calculation that retaliation costs more than appeasement. The NATO leaders weren’t afraid of an unconstrained man. They ran the numbers and decided flattery was cheaper than confrontation. His power is granted, transaction by transaction, by counterparties who’d rather pay the toll than build the fence.

That relocation changes the prescription. Condemnation is worthless against someone who recognizes no “we”, you can’t Shame someone that is amoral and strongly proud of it!

The only thing that reprices defection is making defection lose. And it’s why “the stupidest president” is a comforting error: his conduct isn’t a character flaw, it’s the rational output of a structure that rewards the first defector and never charges him. Remove him tomorrow and the payoff still sits there, waiting for the next one through the unlocked door. The problem was never the thief. It was the town that decided locks were rude.

🐌Johan

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The Bilingual Garden's avatar
The Bilingual Garden
1h

Trump's fading era has proven that in the U.S., everything is available for money — from the lives of teenage girls to supreme court judges to presidents. This is not his achievement, but he provided the proof. It's time to buy new locks, set new standards and put new safeguards in place.

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