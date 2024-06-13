Biden must put the blame for high prices where it belongs — on big corporations
They have record profits, record share prices, and record monopoly power — which is why Biden must threaten them with real consequences unless they stop shafting consumers
Friends,
I’ve analyzed every poll and survey over the last two months, and they all tell the same basic story:
Voters’ top issue is high prices and the cost of living — not jobs, not abortion, not immigration, not Biden’s or Trump’s age, not even the survival of democracy.
Voters still don’t believe Biden will get prices down, but they believe Trump will…