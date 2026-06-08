Robert Reich

Robert Reich

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Donald Hodgins's avatar
Donald Hodgins
29mEdited

You can't believe any statistical information that comes out of the Trump administration. Trump's meltdown during a recent interview with Meet the Press showed the entire nation he isn't fit to lead a band let alone this country.

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Mary Ann Dimand's avatar
Mary Ann Dimand
30m

And as household debt to manage housing and medical care (and of course food and such) on low wages increases, we march toward an unfree-labor economy.

Which I don't think the plutocrats actually envision at all accurately, even from their side.

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