It's Affordability, Stupid! | The Coffee Klatch for Saturday, December 13, 2025

Friends,

Today, Heather and I — along with our Gen Z associates Katie Milne and Vishal Shankar — explore why the Republican Party is in near revolt against Trump.

Congressional Republicans repeatedly rebuked him this week. Twenty House Republicans joined Democrats in passing a discharge petition to restore union rights to federal workers; 14 signed on to another discharge petition to prevent members of Congress from trading stocks. Meanwhile, a Democrat won the race to become mayor of Miami (for the first time in 30 years), and the Indiana Senate rejected a congressional redistricting plan despite Trump’s pressure campaign on Republican lawmakers.

Why is Trump losing so badly now? Because his polls are plummeting. He refuses to acknowledge how difficult it is for most Americans to make ends meet — calling the affordability crisis a “sham” cooked up by Democrats, while his tariffs continue to jack up prices.

Please pull up a chair, grab a cuppa, and join in the discussion.

