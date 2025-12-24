It’s a Wonderful Life
We can create kindness and decency, despite Trump
Friends,
For me, the real lesson of Frank Capra’s delightful holiday film “It’s a Wonderful Life” was never as powerful as it is this year. That lesson: it’s our choice.
We can wallow in despair at the hell that Trump and his sycophants have created, as in the fictional “Pottersville.” Or we can actively and purposefully generate kindness and decency — as in “Bedford Falls.”
Today, I want to share with you a short video I did with my young and talented colleagues who somehow put me into “It’s a Wonderful Life.” (I’m hardly “starring,” as they entitled this video; they’ve given me a bit part).
Running time — 3 minutes, 52 seconds. Enjoy!
PS: You look great!
This right here hit because it’s a mirror. Potter isn’t a villain from the past, he’s a business model that never went away. Same speech, same sneer, same lie that treating people like “costs” is just being realistic.
And George’s line still cuts because it’s plain truth: they are the community. Not theory. Not branding. People working and paying and living and dying.
Listen, that’s why this movie still scares the Potters of every era. It reminds folks that decency isn’t weakness, and investing in people isn’t charity. It’s how things actually work whether the billionaires like it or not. ￼www.xplisset.com
Robert Reich, you are a richly gifted communicator. The video was wonderful.
Thank you for all you do to make this world better!