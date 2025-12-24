Friends,

For me, the real lesson of Frank Capra’s delightful holiday film “It’s a Wonderful Life” was never as powerful as it is this year. That lesson: it’s our choice.

We can wallow in despair at the hell that Trump and his sycophants have created, as in the fictional “Pottersville.” Or we can actively and purposefully generate kindness and decency — as in “Bedford Falls.”

Today, I want to share with you a short video I did with my young and talented colleagues who somehow put me into “It’s a Wonderful Life.” (I’m hardly “starring,” as they entitled this video; they’ve given me a bit part).

Running time — 3 minutes, 52 seconds. Enjoy!

PS: You look great!