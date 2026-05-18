Robert Reich

Robert Reich

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richard winkler's avatar
richard winkler
2h

I agree with you 100 percent Robert - today, the Republican Party is a cult that is totally behind Trump on everything that he does, which includes many crimes. It amounts to a criminal enterprise. Trump can do not wrong and the GOP loyalty is required on everything he does. We are going through a re-run of the Hitler/Nazi horror show, and it will be a disaster before it is over.

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John Paladin's avatar
John Paladin
2h

Jack Smith for Attorney General. emergency situation. Fix The Court com. Fix Scotus.

Limit the terms of office of members of the House and Senate. Term limits for Supreme Court Justices, Federal Judges and for Circuit Court Justices. Congress should not be a retirement home. Term Limits org .

Outlaw bribing Supreme Court Justices. Prohibit conflict of interest payments to Supreme Court Justices.

Stop the obscene corruption among Washington government officials, including in the high court.

It’s called criminal conduct. Hoping we get a higher rate of criminal prosecutions and convictions in the future, for violating federal laws. Also seizure and forfeiture of illegally obtained assets and profits.

Limit pay, health care and pension plans for members of Congress to the average benefit for American workers.

The President Of The United States should be limited to one term of four years.

VP should be limited to one term of 4 years, + one full term of 4 years as President.

There are plenty of well qualified people who would like to do those jobs, and who would be good at it.

The country deserves better results. Taking away the need to get reelected to that office would free the President from having concerns that his or her decisions will have negative impacts on getting reelected. Better results for the country. Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, CREW, ethics watchdog organization , citizensforethics org .

Susie T. Buell, The Rising. Greg Palast com .

Is that due tomorrow? Thomas Jefferson, July 3, 1776.

Criminal law. Stop the abuse of pardon power. January 6, 2021 rioter pardons, and others. Diane Ravitch's blog.

$2.5 m bribe to pardon Julio Herrera Velutini.

Eric Adams case. Stories by Ryan Crosswell for PA 7th. Ryan For PA org. 1/2026, flip PA 7th.

End qualified immunity. Fix The Court. End Citizens United. Overturn Buckley and Citizens United.

The Party, dystopian and Orwellian.

trickle down is a golden shower. Change my mind. The 100 bumper sticker project. Peel here >

Not many checks and balances, but we have corruption in every branch, executive, congress, supreme court (scotus) ,

At this point, an alien abduction might be considered a rescue mission.

President donald trumpus (fotu$, bone spurs) granted a full pardon to his former National Security Advisor, Michael Flynn, on November 25, 2020. This pardon ended a long-running legal battle following Flynn's 2017 guilty plea for lying to the FBI about conversations with Russia's ambassador. The move, part of a contentious criminal case, was heavily criticized by Democrats as an abuse of power.

Low IQ Donald J Trump is a thug and a clear and present danger to our country and the World. He is a convicted felon of 34 counts of felony. He is in the Epstein files. He was found guilty by a jury of his peers of sexual abuse.

Cognitive test. I did a puzzle that said 3 to 4 years on the box. I finished it in just two months. - djt .

donald trump, vladimir putin and benjamin netanyahu walk into a bar. They are war criminals.

FOTU$ (Felon of the United $tates) , djt , Susie T. Buell, The Rising.

did someone say epstein files? Look at the UFO files instead. Start a war to distract the peasants.

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