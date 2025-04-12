Playback speed
Is Trump Fu*king the Economy? | The Coffee Klatch for April 12, 2025

With Heather Lofthouse and yours truly, Robert Reich
Robert Reich
Apr 12, 2025
Transcript

Friends,

Today, Heather and I take a deep dive into this week’s wild ride in the stock and bond markets — why it occurred and what it means. Ten and a half weeks ago, the American and world economies were in fairly good shape, but now there’s a serious risk of what’s called “stagflation.” Tens of millions of people could be seriously hurt. And even more will be hurt if the Republican budget plan goes through, cutting Medicaid and/or Medicare and/or Social Security. So what should be done? What should Democrats do? How will all this end?

Pull up a chair, grab a cuppa, please take our poll, and join the conversation.

