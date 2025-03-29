Playback speed
Is the Trump Fever Breaking? | Saturday Coffee Klatch for March 29, 2025

With Heather Lofthouse and yours truly, Robert Reich
Robert Reich
and
Heather Lofthouse
Mar 29, 2025
Transcript

Friends,

Today Heather and I assess how far the Trump regime is falling — starting with this week’s “Signalgate” fiasco, the regime’s increasing detention of international students without due process of law, wildly unconstitutional executive orders, brainless tariffs, and coming assault on Greenland (of all places).

We also take a look at how voters seem to be responding — overwhelmingly against Trump and Musk — and ask if the Trump fever is finally breaking.

Please pull up a chair, grab a cuppa, take our survey, and join the conversation.

