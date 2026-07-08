Robert Reich

Robert Reich

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Vincent from Napa's avatar
Vincent from Napa
1h

This is proof that the orange pedo doesn't have a monopoly on grift.

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Chicago Jake's avatar
Chicago Jake
1h

I am contemptuous of SpaceX, Blue Origin and others like them because I believe America's space program should be owned and operated by our citizens. It's our space program not Musk's, Bezios's or any other oligarch!

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