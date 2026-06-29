Robert Reich

Robert Reich

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Donald Hodgins's avatar
Donald Hodgins
1h

JD is every bit as dangerous as his mentor. Mr. Vance is just emerging from his cocoon, and what is beginning to develop is no friend to anyone who calls themselves an American.

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Xplisset
1hEdited

This is the danger: Trump performs the chaos. Vance intellectualizes it. Same appetite for power, smoother mask, better vocabulary.

That may be the more dangerous version.

www.xplisset.com

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