Robert Reich

Robert Reich

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Mike Hammer's avatar
Mike Hammer
3hEdited

We need a constitutional amendment or a new supreme court ruling against Citizens United since it shattered campaign finance reform. We need to to reduce the influence of corporate and dark money.

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Danielle Church's avatar
Danielle Church
3h

Don't worry, Robert, addressing Citizens United is definitely on my list of things to unfuck 😁

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