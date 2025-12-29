Robert Reich

Robert Reich

Mary Ann Dimand
2h

They claim that monopoly is the product of talent and efficiency, a net benefit to a nation.

Monopoly power is the power to shake down buyers.

Monopoly power is the power to buy up, buy off, or smother competitors.

Monopoly power is the power in Calvinball.

Monopoly power is the power to demand tribute.

Monopoly power is hereditary.

A monopolized economy is a gangster economy.

But there are more of us—a giant when we unite.

Dan J Finkle
2h

Your last three paragraphs…if only.

