Humpty Trumpty Sat on a Wall: The Coffee Klatch for Saturday, April 19, 2025

Friends,

Today Heather and I take a deep dive into Trump’s three escalating confrontations — with Harvard University, China, and the Supreme Court — and ask what Trump’s strategy might be. He can’t “win” any of these because Harvard, China, and the Supreme Court are all large and powerful enough to force him to blink, but nor can he afford to “lose” and maintain his credibility as an invincible force. So what will he do?

Please pull up a chair, grab a cuppa, take our poll, and join in the discussion.

