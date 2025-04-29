Robert Reich

Robert Reich

Michael Roseman
I will do whatever it takes to keep our country a safe, lawful and open democracy. I am prepared to be arrested for resisting the fascist Trump regime in any peaceful way that I can, including doing my best to block the Trump Gestapo from disappearing immigrants.

I don’t want to be arrested. I’m not young and my heath is not good. I might not survive being arrested. But if that is what it takes, I will put my liberty and my life on the line. The stakes are that high.

I am ready to do this so my children can live in an open and compassionate democracy. I am ready to do this for the sake of America’s children. I am ready to do this for the world’s children. I am ready to do this for a free future for all of us.

I’m scared, but I’m ready.

“Are you willing to be arrested for obstructing the regime’s pursuit of undocumented immigrants?”

LeftCoastie
I live in a sanctuary state — the first, actually. If the MAGA folks who raged against illegal immigrants had directed just a minuscule amount of support to organizations that help individuals attain citizenship, just imagine how different this immigration debacle could have been. I encourage everyone to volunteer and learn the path to citizenship. It is hard & very frightening, especially when you’re ESL. And, if MAGA’s can’t support the legal path for citizenship, doesn’t it really just scream racism against brown people after all? 🤔

