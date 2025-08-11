Robert Reich

Robert Reich

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
GrrlScientist's avatar
GrrlScientist
1h

Professor Reich: i am so happy that you explicitly made this point for how citizens can fight back against the orange felon and his regime's police state. it is critically important that we all rise up to protect all members of our communities from being snatched and disappeared into the seven circles of hell by this evil gestapo.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Keith Olson's avatar
Keith Olson
1h

First they came for the brown people!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
33 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Robert Reich
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture