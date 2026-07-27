Robert Reich

Robert Reich

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Jeff Lazar's avatar
Jeff Lazar
3h

Nice lecture if I were a college freshman. I would almost believe it. But as a cynical retired person, I did not enjoy it. Tax laws are written to favor the wealthy by a huge amount over WE THE PEOPLE. Why? Well, WE THE PEOPLE don't own any Senators or Congress Critters. These latter two collections write the tax laws, and they need money to fund their campaigns. WE THE PEOPLE don't have the assets needed to own a Senator or two. So it's pretty simple. The fix is to re-do the entire tax code of the United States concurrent with figuring how much of any individual Senator or Congress Critter can big owned by "Big Money." While we are at it, we need to add to the Supreme Court to dilute the evil effects of the six fascists in black robes. That's just for starters. These need to happen more or less simultaneously because anything else is tantamount to pissing into the wind.

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foofaraw & Chiquita(ARF!)'s avatar
foofaraw & Chiquita(ARF!)
3hEdited

Could wealth inequality be the result of those who benefit most being those who write/sponsor such inequitable tax laws?

Nah....

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