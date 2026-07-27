How Wealth Inequality Spiraled Out of Control
A primer on what's happened — and what to do about it
Friends,
Many of you have asked for a video that sets out simply and clearly how wealth inequality in the United States spiraled out of control, why it’s a huge problem, and what we can (and must) do about it. So here goes:
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Nice lecture if I were a college freshman. I would almost believe it. But as a cynical retired person, I did not enjoy it. Tax laws are written to favor the wealthy by a huge amount over WE THE PEOPLE. Why? Well, WE THE PEOPLE don't own any Senators or Congress Critters. These latter two collections write the tax laws, and they need money to fund their campaigns. WE THE PEOPLE don't have the assets needed to own a Senator or two. So it's pretty simple. The fix is to re-do the entire tax code of the United States concurrent with figuring how much of any individual Senator or Congress Critter can big owned by "Big Money." While we are at it, we need to add to the Supreme Court to dilute the evil effects of the six fascists in black robes. That's just for starters. These need to happen more or less simultaneously because anything else is tantamount to pissing into the wind.
Could wealth inequality be the result of those who benefit most being those who write/sponsor such inequitable tax laws?
Nah....