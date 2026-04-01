Robert Reich

Robert Reich

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Johan's avatar
Johan
5dEdited

The Montana strategy is brilliant because it sidesteps the entire First Amendment debate. Not “do corporations have free speech rights?” but “do states have to grant corporations the power to spend on elections in the first place?”

Corporations are state creations. States define their powers. If Montana (and the other 9 states moving similar bills) removes corporate election spending from the powers granted in corporate charters, Citizens United becomes irrelevant. No power = no right to exercise that power.

This is structural reform that doesn’t require SCOTUS reversal, constitutional amendment, or federal action. Just states reclaiming authority they always had but stopped using in the early 20th century.

If this spreads, corporations doing business in those states face a choice: operate without election spending power, or leave markets worth billions. Most will stay and comply.

Thank you for telling us this! If it passes, the model scales.

I like your Montana style and the mountains outside of Bozeman are pure beauty and one of my favorite coffee shops—Treeline Coffee Roasters.

Getting me excited!

Cheers,

Johan

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Ramona Maria Odierna's avatar
Ramona Maria Odierna
5d

I say YEEHAW to that! The power belongs solely to the people. Individual humans.

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