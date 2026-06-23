How Trump’s Gerrymandering Plot Could Backfire
This week's video
Friends,
I’ve opposed gerrymandering in the past. And I’d continue to oppose it during normal times. But these are not normal times. If Republicans are changing the rules of the game by gerrymandering to protect an unpopular Trump, why should Democrats keep playing by the old rules? Blue states must match red states seat for seat. No more. No less.
Please watch and share:
YES! When playing against a cheater, you can't win by playing by the normal rules. You need to match their play step for step!
Democrats need to fight fire with fire instead of chatter!