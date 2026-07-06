Robert Reich

Robert Reich

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Peggy Shannon's avatar
Peggy Shannon
10m

Totally agree. The player still has time to show his integrity and withdraw. Hope he does.

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David Deane's avatar
David Deane
9m

Shame on FIFA for bending to tR🤮mp!!!

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