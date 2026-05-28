Robert Reich

Robert Reich

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Donna Maurillo's avatar
Donna Maurillo
5hEdited

I disagree that protests are useless. If that's all we do, then yes... it's useless. But they do tell others that they aren't alone in the fight. At my first post-Trump protest back in 2017, I met several women from my community. We organized a postcard writing group that, to date, has sent 70,000 postcards to voters at our weekly meetings. It was the protest that got us organized to take action.

I also disagree that Kamala Harris was a strategic mistake. THEY HAD NO CHOICE! Biden didn't step down until 100 days before the election. How can you have a primary in that time? You can't. She was thrown into the ring because she was the only semi-viable option -- name recognition, White House experience, working closely with the president, etc etc. Do you think anyone else would have taken on that mantle with no time to organize a campaign?? Hell, no!

That's why not a single other Democrat offered to step forward. Who was going to throw their political value into the trash heap to run a losing campaign?? She was the sacrificial lamb, and we all know it.

Still... she came within 1.5% of Trump's popular vote. He did NOT win by a landslide. They were almost neck-and-neck... her with 100 days to organize, and him with at least four years. I think she did pretty damn good given the odds. Stop harping on Harris!! She took one for the team, and that should be reason to give her a due amount of praise. (And don't women always make the hardest sacrifices for the good of their "family?")

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Charles Welsh's avatar
Charles Welsh
5h

Prescient. Though I do feel protest has an important role to play, I do agree that picking ourselves up and organizing is what will move us forward.

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