How to Stop Trump’s Second Coup | The Coffee Klatch for Saturday, August 23, 2025

Friends,

Michael and I are coming to you today from the Empire Café in Houston, Texas, where the coffee is superb and the service comes with a smile (the café’s motto is “corporate coffee sucks”).

It’s a bit noisy here (for which I apologize) but, hey, that’s what you get when you mix it up with real people.

While I’m apologizing, I also want to apologize for the petition that was inadvertently posted on this page yesterday. When its provenance couldn’t be validated, I had it taken down. I should have had it checked before it was posted but wasn’t able to because I’ve been on a book tour. Again, my apologies.

Today, Michael and I dive into Trump’s plans for additional state gerrymandering around the country and his occupation of Washington, D.C. — both parts of his second attempted coup on America, designed to prevent a free and fair election in the midterms of 2026.

Please pull up a chair, grab a cuppa, take our poll, and join the conversation.

