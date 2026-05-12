Robert Reich

Robert Reich

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Mary Ann Dimand's avatar
Mary Ann Dimand
5h

BTW, Justin Jones is so cool, and so are you.

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Mike Hammer's avatar
Mike Hammer
5hEdited

So are we reverting to Jim Crow era or earlier as in the times of the Confederacy? Subjugation and legalized apartheid is not an option so let’s be 2big2rig!

And you both are so awesome!

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