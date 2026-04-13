Robert Reich

Robert Reich

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Keith Olson's avatar
Keith Olson
1h

Trump is threatening the Pope! He actually believes that he is the Divine one. Are we really going to allow this numbskull to stay in power?

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Mike Hammer's avatar
Mike Hammer
1hEdited

Sounds like a plan, professor. And way before the next general election Trump will be “lame duck a l’orange”.

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