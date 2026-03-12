Robert Reich

Johan
7h

TikTok controlled by Trump loyalists throttling war criticism, Facebook/X/YouTube all run by CEOs who bent the knee… the platforms are captured.

The oligarchs own the infrastructure. Ellison bought TikTok, Zuckerberg’s kissing the ring, Musk is the ring. They’re not accidentally throttling criticism, they’re operationally aligned with the regime. Algorithmic suppression isn’t a bug to work around with clever wordplay. It’s the point.

Real alternatives: Build on decentralized protocols, fund independent media, create peer-to-peer networks that don’t route through billionaire-controlled chokepoints.

Remember these platforms are designed to suppress you while their owners profit from your engagement.

Authority redesigns itself through infrastructure control. Independent media, decentralized platforms.

David Apgar
7h

Genius. Thank you Professor!

