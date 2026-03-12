How to get the truth out when some social media platforms are blocking criticism of Trump’s war?
Talk about a BLT sandwich
Friends,
I’m told that TikTok — now controlled by Trump loyalists Larry Ellison and his son David — is throttling negative videos about Trump’s war. Other platforms whose CEOs are sucking up to Trump seem to be throttling war criticism, too.
Well, there’s more than one way to get the truth out. For example:
TikTok controlled by Trump loyalists throttling war criticism, Facebook/X/YouTube all run by CEOs who bent the knee… the platforms are captured.
The oligarchs own the infrastructure. Ellison bought TikTok, Zuckerberg’s kissing the ring, Musk is the ring. They’re not accidentally throttling criticism, they’re operationally aligned with the regime. Algorithmic suppression isn’t a bug to work around with clever wordplay. It’s the point.
Real alternatives: Build on decentralized protocols, fund independent media, create peer-to-peer networks that don’t route through billionaire-controlled chokepoints.
Remember these platforms are designed to suppress you while their owners profit from your engagement.
Authority redesigns itself through infrastructure control. Independent media, decentralized platforms.
Genius. Thank you Professor!