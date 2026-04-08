Robert Reich

Robert Reich

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Ian's avatar
Ian
1h

How can our country ever regain credibility on the national stage when we just showed an absolute lunatic can gain our highest office, threaten the worst crime possible by our species, and there will be zero repercussions for doing so? The long-term harm Trump, the GOP, and the corporations backing all of this are causing is truly immeasurable.

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Donald Hodgins's avatar
Donald Hodgins
1h

U of M's football stadium--

If you filled the football stadium in Ann Arbor Michigan "10" times over, that would be approximately the size of the Iranian ground forces. Their potential mobilization, including all active, reserve, and paramilitary units, is estimated to exceed 1.18 million personnel. These individuals are well equipped and trained to understand how to defend their home land. Has anyone seen signs of a fighting force of that size anywhere? Where are they? What you don't wish to store above ground make provisions to hide beneath it.  We've all heard of the trapdoor spider. It waits for its prey to move into position and ---WHAM- It springs out of its place of hiding and overpowers its future meal. The whole of the Iranian ground forces against our people would make Custer remember his mistake--over confidence!!! Scott Jennings is blind to what little our efforts have actually done to Iran's fighting potential. The longer Trump hesitates to act, the more time Iran has to assemble its WMD's. I got my tale restricted on Facebook because I called Stephen Miller "Hitler's Child." Does that bother anyone other than me? Miller is Trump's ear filler and Zuckerberg is protecting him. If the truth is being restricted, don't find yourself tempted to believe the lies they've replaced it with. History will tear Trump a new one....

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