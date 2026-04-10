Robert Reich

Robert Reich

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GrrlScientist's avatar
GrrlScientist
1h

Professor Reich: i'm not sure the democrats are still alive and not imprisoned. are they still working for the benefit of WE THE PEOPLE? it's really difficult to know this, based on their behavior.

that said, this action by the tangerine testicle is a thing we've watched happen repeatedly in Nazi AmeriKKKa over the past decade or so. it's known as ASSET STRIPPING, where a greedy bastard (the orange rapist in this case) buys a business to sell the profitable pieces, gut the workforce, load it with debt and walk away rich, leaving everyone else holding the bag. astounding that laws still have not been put into place to prevent this predatory profit-seeking psychopathy.

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Keith Olson's avatar
Keith Olson
1h

The president is an absolute embarrassment for all Americans that care!

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