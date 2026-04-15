Robert Reich

Robert Reich

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richard winkler's avatar
richard winkler
39m

I paid my taxes, not a huge amount but in the thousands. Wealthy corporations don't pay any taxes. Not fair, plus I don't want my tax dollars going for Trump's illegal war.

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Mike Hammer's avatar
Mike Hammer
36mEdited

Perhaps the medical and psychiatric community can come together and develop a disease classification for those who abuse their extreme wealth. Publish it in the DSM III along with malignant narcissism, egoism. Can be treated by paying their share of taxes, otherwise prognosis is extremely guarded.

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