Our current government is staffed with a level of incompetence which reflects a thinking process that is only "half" here. A man was murdered recently and our President ordered all flags to be flown at half staff. This individual was special to Trump but to most of us he was just a radical right wing religious Republican, not unlike so many others. One disillusioned member of a MAGA family took it upon himself to end the life of Charlie Kirk, a life that shouldn't have been taken, was lost. A single bullet ended so much for so many. If our flag is to be found in the middle of the pole for the death of one, where will Trump have it positioned after tens of thousands have perished because of the healthcare cuts imposed by a bastard bill that should never have been written in the first place. The kid who killed Mr. Kirk did it with a single bullet, the untold thousands Trump intends to sacrifice will leave us via a single swipe of an auto pen, and he'll feel great while playing another round of Gulf.

I predict something even worse. A horrible crash or other catastrophe because of all the incompetence in this administration. Unfortunately, that’s what it will take for this game of chicken to end. I certainly am not planning to travel anywhere soon.

