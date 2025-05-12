Robert Reich

Katharine Hill
Thank you for this class in how things work, Robert. I had no idea Milken had been resurrected. I guess having served time is now a plus on one’s resume.

David Apgar
Another great post, thanks Professor. A colorful comment and a quibble. When I was a grad student in LA during the final Milken meltdown I read somewhere that he tried to plunder his firm's pension fund. That, if the story was right, he tried to take the pension contributions that his employees made while enriching him. Hard to believe, maybe it was mistaken. The quibble is that shareholders turned CEOs a decade before the barbarians at the gate. Harvard Business School's Michael Jensen convinced the business world that owners needed to give CEOs stock to avoid -- what? purchases of corporate jets with their rightful profits?. Stock compensation and especially stock options were seen as the way to minimize so-called agency costs. Instead, CEOs, who still often looked at themselves as leaders of the workforce and, with other executive directors, served as a voice for labor in boardrooms, were coopted. From the end of the 1970s on, boardroom discussions were a matter of capital talking to capital. The raiders piled onto a devastating transformation that was already taking place in corporate governance.

