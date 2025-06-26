Robert Reich

Robert Reich

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
M3333's avatar
M3333
4h

A former Harvard Medical School faculty member here who has sent them monies in their fight against Trump. I agree 100% with your stance!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
richard winkler's avatar
richard winkler
4h

A president has no business messing with the universities in this country. It is not part of his job in a healthy democracy. He is acting like a dictator doing this and it is unacceptable.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
142 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Robert Reich
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture