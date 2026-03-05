Friends,

Trump has launched us into what could be another costly and deadly forever war. It is costing the U.S. at least $1 billion a day.

Meanwhile, he and Republicans are slashing taxes on the wealthiest Americans.

How are they doing both? By making devastating cuts to food assistance programs that help millions of people — and lying about what these programs actually do.

Trump’s “Big Ugly” bill is delivering $1 trillion in tax cuts to the top 1 percent of Americans while cutting more than $1.1 trillion from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Medicaid, and other health programs used by the poorest Americans.

Remember: It’s not about what this country can or can’t afford. It’s about priorities.

If Trump and the Republicans really cared about reducing the number of people who need SNAP (also called food stamps), there are many things they could do. For example, they could raise the federal minimum wage, which is still stuck where it was in 2009.

But they would rather fund endless wars and deliver tax cuts to the wealthiest Americans than invest in programs that actually help people.

So the next time you hear Republicans spouting lies about SNAP or any other assistance that millions of Americans depend on, know the truth — and help spread it by sharing this video.

Many thanks.

