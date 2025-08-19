Friends,
This morning, a former student came up to me where I was sitting in my favorite coffee shop and asked, “Professor Reich, are you enjoying your retirement?”
I said “no.”
My answer confused and embarrassed her. “I’m … I’m sorry to hear that,” she said.
“Oh, I’m enjoying life,” I reassured her. “But I haven’t retired.”
“But … you retired from teaching, right?”
“I retired from classroom teaching.”
I gestured to the seat opposite mine. “Please sit down. It’s Sarah, right?”
“You remembered!” Her face broke into a big smile, and she sat. “But I only have a moment.”
I felt proud of myself for recalling her name. I’m terrible with names.
I asked Sarah what she was doing now. She told me about her job in a nonprofit focused on the effects of climate change. We commiserated about what Trump was doing to the environment.
“Now tell me about teaching outside the classroom,” she asked. “How? where?”
I showed her the video I had just posted about what average people can do to help end the scourge of Trump.
Here it is (just double click below):
“That’s fabulous,” she said.
“It wasn’t my doing. It was written and edited by my wonderful, talented team.”
“Wow!”
Her enthusiasm emboldened me to mention the new film “The Last Class,” directed by Elliot Kirshner and produced by Heather Lofthouse. “In just eight weeks it’s been seen by tens of thousands of people in 105 theaters in 33 states (including many red ones!), along Washington D.C., Toronto, and Vancouver!”
(Here’s where it’s showing now.)
“You are busy!” she said.
I suddenly feared I was sounding wildly egotistical but I couldn’t stop. “I’m heading back on book tour this week to promote Coming Up Short: A Memoir of My America.”
(I’ll be in Houston on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at Congregation Emanu El, 1500 Sunset Blvd. Here’s more information.)
“You haven’t retired at all!” she said. “But where does the teaching come in?”
“It’s all teaching,” I said.
She looked puzzled.
“That’s what I do. In all these ways. Helping people understand — especially now, in these terribly dark times. People need to know what’s happening and why. What they can do. And avoid cynicism and hopelessness.”
“Well, I’m glad you’re still teaching!” she said. She rose from her seat. “And now I have to get to work. I’m not retired either!”
“Good to see you, Sarah.”
“Nice to see you, Professor. Hope you retire someday!”
“Not a chance!”
She laughed.
Professor Reich, that “it’s all teaching” line cuts deep. You name the wound, then you show where the healing starts. That is the work. You take fear out of the room and put a light on the table so people can see their own hands.
Here is the part I love. You teach like a neighbor. Not chalk and quizzes. Receipts and plain talk. They sell confusion by the gallon. You hand folks a measuring cup. They want civics to be a spectator sport. You make people lace up.
They turned politics into a hustle. “Step right up, get your miracle headline.” You turned it back into homework. Read the bill. Track the money. Call the office. Pass the test. That is how grown people beat a con.
Where it lands at the kitchen table is simple. My aunt used to say, explain it so Grandma can call City Hall and not get put on hold. You give people that language. Votes, maps, budgets, courts. No mystery. Just steps.
So yeah. Retired from the classroom. Not retired from the truth. Keep teaching us how to keep our nerve and use our power. I’m rolling your line forward in my lane. It is all teaching. Class stays open. www.xplisset.com
Once a teacher, always a teacher ☺️
I’m not going to be able to keep my 1:03am alarm in order to comment my spreadsheet on your posts once the new school year starts back up for me next week.
Hopefully I’ve been sharing it enough this summer to help teach people how to be extra loud right now since I’ll be sharing it less🤞🤞
Use/share this spreadsheet (bit.ly/Goodtrouble) as a resource to call/email/write members of Congress, the Cabinet and news organizations. Reach out to those in your own state, and those in a committee that fits your topic. Call. Write. Email. Protest. Unrelentingly. We deserve better ❤️🩹🤍💙