Professor Reich, that “it’s all teaching” line cuts deep. You name the wound, then you show where the healing starts. That is the work. You take fear out of the room and put a light on the table so people can see their own hands.

Here is the part I love. You teach like a neighbor. Not chalk and quizzes. Receipts and plain talk. They sell confusion by the gallon. You hand folks a measuring cup. They want civics to be a spectator sport. You make people lace up.

They turned politics into a hustle. “Step right up, get your miracle headline.” You turned it back into homework. Read the bill. Track the money. Call the office. Pass the test. That is how grown people beat a con.

Where it lands at the kitchen table is simple. My aunt used to say, explain it so Grandma can call City Hall and not get put on hold. You give people that language. Votes, maps, budgets, courts. No mystery. Just steps.

So yeah. Retired from the classroom. Not retired from the truth. Keep teaching us how to keep our nerve and use our power. I’m rolling your line forward in my lane. It is all teaching. Class stays open. www.xplisset.com

Once a teacher, always a teacher ☺️

I’m not going to be able to keep my 1:03am alarm in order to comment my spreadsheet on your posts once the new school year starts back up for me next week.

Hopefully I’ve been sharing it enough this summer to help teach people how to be extra loud right now since I’ll be sharing it less🤞🤞

Use/share this spreadsheet (bit.ly/Goodtrouble) as a resource to call/email/write members of Congress, the Cabinet and news organizations. Reach out to those in your own state, and those in a committee that fits your topic. Call. Write. Email. Protest. Unrelentingly. We deserve better ❤️‍🩹🤍💙

