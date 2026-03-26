Robert Reich

Robert Reich

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Donald Hodgins's avatar
Donald Hodgins
2hEdited

No child under the age of 16 should be allowed to possess a smart phone--all kids need are flip phones so ET can phone home. Also the units wouldn't have texting ability--make them learn to speak English like we did when we were kids.

Reply
Share
3 replies
Carol's avatar
Carol
2h

Of course, the INTENTION was not to do harm. The intention was to make the investors and upper management rich.

The moral question, and it should be the legal question, also, is whether it was known to cause harm.

When profit, or other desired consequences, are involved often pointing out the potentially harmful consequences of an action is met with the response "but its not illegal."

Well, maybe it should be! especially when it poses a threat to our common good.

Reply
Share
3 replies
50 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robert Reich · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture