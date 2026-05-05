Robert Reich

Robert Reich

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Mary Ann Dimand's avatar
Mary Ann Dimand
3hEdited

Yes yes yes on regulation of market concentration, without without which all this floss of expectations and hype could not be spun into depressed wages, and workers would be snapped up.

Market concentration is so advanced that the price system is broken.

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chris lemon's avatar
chris lemon
3hEdited

The Dems are going to have to bite the hands that bribe them if they want to win elections. The "system" is a machine that funnels money to the wealthy. This system needs to be fixed. This is going to require the goring of a great many oxen. It's going to be an ugly bloody process, but absent change the lower income 75% of the population are going to end up with nothing.

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