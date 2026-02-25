Robert Reich

Robert Reich

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Donald Hodgins's avatar
Donald Hodgins
1hEdited

"I inherited a country in crisis!" This is Trump's self proclaimed cross he was forced to bear. Like the man himself, this premise is bull shit. The mess Trump struggled with was the result of his own first term's debacle, which Biden was force fed. Trump added $4.5 trillion to the national debt and allowed, through his own ignorance, the Covid virus to run rampant through our country. All Biden tried to do during his Presidency was to help this country recover from the mess Trump handed him. Biden caused nothing! The disaster this country was in came about all because of Trump's incompetence, nothing more. When the man looks in the mirror, the image he sees isn't him, for he knows no shame.

Reply
Share
3 replies
GrrlScientist's avatar
GrrlScientist
38m

Professor Reich: oh my gawd, this is SO INCREDIBLE! and yes, it's news to me that individual STATES can enact laws that prevent any corporation from spending zillions of dollars on any election. WHY did it take so long for anyone to figure this out and to take steps to make it so? if delaware already has a similar law in place, why didn't all these other states also pick up on this?

Reply
Share
2 replies
18 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robert Reich · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture