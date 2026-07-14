Robert Reich

Robert Reich

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Vincent from Napa's avatar
Vincent from Napa
1h

Kudos to Bonta for taking up the fight against this monopoly! The filth began spreading across the airwaves when Murdoch launched Fox (so called) News. It's continually gotten worse and needs to STOP!

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Jan's avatar
Jan
1h

Maybe if we cannot watch what WE want and are subject to what these rich ___ think we should, then we can all rebel and not watch any of their stations! Don't buy the products that support their stations...we could make them LOSE THEIR MONEY! I would be glad to do that. I have been watching much less television since Trump is everywhere on there!

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