Robert Reich

Robert Reich

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ian's avatar
Ian
5hEdited

Everything we need to know about Trump, America, and why we are here we can learn from the Khashoggi murder. As America's harshest critics have said for years, we don't really stand for anything. We claim to. We put bombastic propaganda about freedom, rights, justice and all that in our books and films and flags and songs. But at the end of the day, America is and always has been a nation of prostitutes.

You can't claim to stand for anything when you always show that you'll lie down for anyone if the price is right.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
24 replies
Tom Kurhajetz's avatar
Tom Kurhajetz
5h

Project 2026 If Brazil can do it, so can we!

Win the Senate and House, Impeach and Prosecute.

ORGANIZE ORGANIZE ORGANIZE!!!!!

ORGANIZE OVER THE COMMON GOOD DEMOCRATIC PLATFORM. JUST READ THE PLATFORM BULLET POINTS. ORGANIZE!!!!

ALLEGIANCE TO OUR PLATFORM AND THE CANDIDATE THAT PROMOTES OUR PLATFORM!

GOOGLE YOUR STATES DEMOCRATIC PLATFORM TO READ IT!

MAKE AMERICA GRATEFUL AGAIN!

The Democratic Platform IS the Preamble to Our Constitution

The Preamble

We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.

The Democratic Party should be the party of Interdependent voters..

Buffalo Springfield - For What It's Worth (Official Audio)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
149 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Robert Reich
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture