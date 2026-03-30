Robert Reich

Robert Reich

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Todd's avatar
Todd
1m

Since Trump re-occupied the White House how much grumbling have the Republicans been making about the U. S. debt? Hardly a peep.

This is what “conservatism” has always been about. Conserve power and wealth from everyone else and give it to themselves.

Reply
Share
mac jordan 🇬🇧's avatar
mac jordan 🇬🇧
1m

Pretty lousy legacy, I’d say.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robert Reich · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture