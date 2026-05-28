Robert Reich

Robert Reich

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Valerie Sigwalt's avatar
Valerie Sigwalt
8h

72 year-old chipping in here with a PhD in history, I recognize all the symptoms. Age catches up with you, but with Trump sociopathy plays a role also.

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Mike Hammer's avatar
Mike Hammer
8hEdited

Michael Wolff recently said that Trump’s end is near and he feels it will be at a time no one expects and it will be quick . All someone has to do is stop his adderall which is probably also killing him.

I have a slide prepared for the transition which reads “The King is Dead,Long Live the Queen” with a photo of JD Vance in drag. He then refuses to sit on the royal throne, for seeks a couch only.

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