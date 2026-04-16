Robert Reich

Robert Reich

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A Glass-1/8th-Full Perspective's avatar
A Glass-1/8th-Full Perspective
1hEdited

So we've been reduced to this. The world is being led by its nose by #WeirdUncleDonnie, a man whom everyone would dread seeing across from them at a holiday dinner.

All the bombast, all the random hatred, all the logical disconnects and brazen falsehoods; a terse simpleton that you just have to put up with until somebody drives him home.

Only we can't rid ourselves of his influence that easily or ignore his cantankerous whims.

Isn't it time that weird uncle Donnie was taken to a home where he's not allowed to leave?

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Donald Hodgins's avatar
Donald Hodgins
2h

We could be in error---

The blockade of the Persian Gulf is turning into a mistake.. I'd let any vessel trapped above the Strait of Hormuz to leave, regardless of its destination or its cargo. The only restriction would be, once they passed our ships in the Gulf of Oman they could never return unless we deemed the further use of the blockade unnecessary. Currently there are some 2,200 vessels locked in the Persian Gulf, including an estimated 800 tankers. We should simply let the ships leave. Seeing as how our forces have "obliterated" the Iranian military we should be able to dictate policy with little to no interference. Right, Mr. Commander and Chief? After we've allowed the vessels to leave, any that remain will be deemed sinkable, unlike Molly.

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