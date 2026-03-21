"He's a Piece of Shit" | The Coffee Klatch for March 21, 2026

Friends,

That quote comes from someone who voted for Trump three times and now feels betrayed by his war in Iran and its consequential price increases for gas, food, and much else.

Today, Heather and I delve into why Trump is losing his MAGA base, why he’s losing his war in Iran, why he’s losing the economy — and why he’s losing his mind.

We look at Iran’s strategy for outlasting Trump and Israel, based on maximizing the political and economic pressure on Trump.

We also look at Trump’s likely plans for subverting the midterm elections and what must be done to protect those elections from his plans.

And we’re joined by special guest Leah Greenberg, co-founder with Ezra Levin of Indivisible — the powerful decentralized organization that’s leading the way on No Kings.

So please pull up a chair, grab a cuppa, and join in the conversation.

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