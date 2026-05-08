Robert Reich

Robert Reich

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A Glass-1/8th-Full Perspective's avatar
A Glass-1/8th-Full Perspective
5hEdited

It's time to go bold and blow the GOP old guard out of the water. Collins isn't as horrible as most; she's found certain moments to defy the party line. But she'll carry a history of complicity into her upcoming retirement.

Any politician that has voted for the #BBBbetrayal and let ACA subsidies die cannot claim “family values.” They've proven that the only families they value have seven-digit bank accounts.

If they sliced up the New Deal and LBJ-era social safety nets, they need to be #FTR - #FinalTermRepublicans. They should no longer be helping Trump in his #SquanderingAmericasGreatness.

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Jill Stoner's avatar
Jill Stoner
5h

There are perhaps three 'types' that can galvanize excitement in the Democratic Party. The first is the "working class" type--like Platner (I actually think AOC was an early example too.). The second is the "charismatic" political visionary--like Mamdani, and Sanders. The third type is the centrist with military credentials, like Mark Kelly, and Spanberger. We should be embracing all three types. The party needs this kind of diversity.

We cannot make the identity of the party about race and gender for 2028. And a nominee from California is a terrible idea. Let's be creative. Broad tent. Common sense. Respect for the constitution, for unions, for universal health care. In favor of expanding the Court. Some humility.

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